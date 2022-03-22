Maha: Panel probing previous govt's sapling drive gets deadline extension to submit report

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended till the last day of the next session the deadline given to a 16-member inquiry panel to submit its report on a drive undertaken to plant 33 crore saplings in the state.

Minister of State for Forests Dattatraya Bharane moved the proposal in the Assembly, seeking nod for extending the deadline.

The drive was undertaken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in the state and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was the forest minister at the time.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had formed the panel a year ago on the demand of state Congress chief Nana Patole, who wanted a probe into the cost per sapling and details of the nursery from where they were bought.

