Left Menu

Congress laid foundation of brotherhood in India after 1947 bloodshed: Mehbooba

Congress may have made big blunders, but its leaders laid the foundation of brotherhood and communal harmony post 1947 when Hindus killed Muslims and Muslims killed Hindus, Mehbooba said at a function in the Vijaypur area of Samba district.If at that time it would not have been Congress but BJP in power, the situation of the country could have been different.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:58 IST
Congress laid foundation of brotherhood in India after 1947 bloodshed: Mehbooba
  • Country:
  • India

Crediting the Congress for laying the foundation of communal harmony and brotherhood in the country following the communal bloodshed in 1947, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lambasted the BJP for again pushing India towards divisiveness on religious lines.

''Congress ruled for 50 years.... Congress may have made big blunders, but its leaders laid the foundation of brotherhood and communal harmony post 1947 when Hindus killed Muslims and Muslims killed Hindus,'' Mehbooba said at a function in the Vijaypur area of Samba district.

''If at that time it would not have been Congress but BJP in power, the situation of the country could have been different. Can you imagine what would have been the situation in this country,'' she told the gathering as she praised first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's secular credentials.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Pakistani founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah divided this country in the past and today every attempt is being made to divide the country once again on communal lines.

''These people (BJP) want another division.... Jinnah made one Pakistan but they want to make many Pakistans by dividing this country,'' she alleged.

Mehbooba said the BJP is invoking Mughal emperors Babur and Aurangzeb who are irrelevant for the country now.

The BJP is adopting former Pakistani president Zia-ul-Haq's formula of using religion to divide the people, she alleged.

On the controversy surrounding wearing of hijab in schools, the PDP chief alleged, ''Right now they (BJP) are asking girls not to wear hijab, they will ask all of us to wear 'bhagwa' (saffron) clothes in the coming days.'' PTI AB SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022