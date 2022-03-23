Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:37 IST
Exemplary efforts to draw more investment to J-K: PM on Gulf countries investment summit
After Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a Gulf countries investment summit in Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed ''exemplary efforts'' to draw more investment to the Union Territory and ensuring greater opportunities for the people.

The PM was responding to a tweet by the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha which stated that the LG addressed the Gulf countries investment summit in Srinagar and highlighted the scope for J&K Union Territory & Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) companies' economic cooperation to make the ''paradise on earth'' as the most beautiful investment destination in the world.

Tagging the tweet, Modi said, ''Exemplary efforts to draw more investment to Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure greater opportunities for the people.'' In his remarks at the summit, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is at a transformative stage and prosperity and employment opportunities will come and people will coexist peacefully.

He also said that about seven lakh jobs will be created in the Union Territory once outside investments bear fruit.

