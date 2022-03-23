Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of breaching U.S. Capitol in win for prosecutors

A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was found guilty by a judge on Tuesday of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, a second consecutive win at trial for the Justice Department. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected Couy Griffin's argument that he was not guilty of entering a restricted area protected by the Secret Service because he could not have known of the special protections around the Capitol while then-Vice President Mike Pence was present to preside over the presidential election certification process.

Fauci does not expect major surge in COVID cases in U.S.

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge. "I would not be surprised at all, if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see, unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."

Utah governor vetoes bill banning trans girls in school sports

Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports in schools, calling it a flawed measure with serious legal and financial risks. The veto came a day after another Republican governor, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, halted a similar bill passed by that state's legislature.

Storms threaten deep South after tornadoes rip through Texas

The threat of tornadoes and strong thunderstorms loomed over the deep South in the United States on Tuesday, a day after the same system produced twisters that destroyed homes and injured at least several people. The storm front was bringing heavy rains of up to 6 inches (14 cm) and wind gusts of 45 miles an hour to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as National Weather Service forecasters warned that some 5 million people in the region could see dangerous weather on Tuesday.

Disney employees stage walkouts to protest company response to Florida bill

Employees of the Walt Disney Co staged walkouts and social media campaigns on Tuesday to protest the company's response to Florida legislation that would limit classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. In a rare public demonstration of unrest, about 60 Disney employees gathered at a park outside of Los Angeles, where they wielded signs calling on Disney to "protect LGBTQ kids" and chanted "Disney say gay. We won't go away."

U.S. Senate to vote this spring on lowering insulin prices - Senator Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he intends to hold votes this spring on a bill that would cap the cost of insulin, a life-sustaining diabetes drug.

The legislation would place a $35 monthly cap on what patients pay for insulin, Schumer said, and would be paired with another emerging bipartisan plan to drive down the price "in a more comprehensive way, including having the uninsured protected," Schumer told reporters.

Starbucks cafe in hometown Seattle votes to unionize

Starbucks workers in a cafe in Seattle, the coffee chain's hometown, voted 9 to 0 in favor of joining a labor union, according to a tally of ballots on Tuesday. The results mark the seventh Starbucks-owned cafe in the United States to join the union, following five in Buffalo, New York and one in Mesa, Arizona.

Biden approval rating drops to new low of 40%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a new low of 40% this week, a clear warning sign for his Democratic Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted on March 21 and 22, found that 54% of Americans disapprove of his job performance as the country struggles with high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed geopolitical concerns to the fore.

U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson rejects Republican criticism on crime

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, on Tuesday defended her past legal representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees and rejected Republican accusations that she had been lenient as a judge in child pornography cases. On a contentious second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Jackson pledged to be an independent jurist who would not inject her own views into rulings as Democratic senators rallied to her defense.

U.S. student loans set for rising delinquencies, New York Fed analysis shows

An increase in delinquencies last year among a smaller pool of U.S. student loans not covered by a forbearance program put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic signals likely problems ahead for almost 37 million loans when that program ends, a New York Federal Reserve analysis showed on Tuesday. Borrowers covered under the forbearance program have not been required to make payments on their loans since March 2020, but the suspension of repayments is set to expire at the end of April.

