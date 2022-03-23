Left Menu

Congress demands imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal over Birhum incident

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged President Ram Nath Kovind to impose Article 355 of the Constitution in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal over Birhum incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 06:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 06:58 IST
Congress demands imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal over Birhum incident
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged President Ram Nath Kovind to impose Article 355 of the Constitution in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal over Birhum incident. "Special Investigation Team is of now use. I will meet the President of India over the Birhum incident and will suggest him to consider (imposing) Article 355 in the state. Law and order situation getting worse, people feel unsafe in Bengal," said Chowdhury on Tuesday.

According to Article 355, It shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every State is carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution. As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum incident and demanded an investigation into the incident by central agencies. Meanwhile, Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022