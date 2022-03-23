Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to socialist icon Lohia on birth anniversary

He died in 1967.Paying homage to him, Modi tweeted, Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 08:55 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to socialist icon Lohia on birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, saying he is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess.

Born in 1910, Lohia was a freedom fighter and Gandhian before he became a pioneer for the political empowerment of underprivileged communities and worked to unite opposition parties against the then hegemony of the Congress.

He is credited with the first phase of the rise of anti-Congress forces in the early 60s. He died in 1967.

Paying homage to him, Modi tweeted, ''Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess.'' The prime minister also posted on Twitter some correspondence involving Lohia, considered an intellectual giant.

He tweeted, ''Some interesting nuggets from the pages of history…a letter from Dr. Lohia to Lord Linlithgow and correspondence between Dr. Lohia's father and him.'' PTI KR RCJ RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022