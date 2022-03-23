PM Modi remembers Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered socialist Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. PM Modi tweeted, "Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess."

He further said, "Some interesting nuggets from the pages of history...a letter from Dr. Lohia to Lord Linlithgow and correspondence between Dr. Lohia's father and him." Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) had said that it will celebrate the 112th birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on March 23.

Lohia was an activist in the Indian Independence Movement and a socialist political leader. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party. In 1962, Lohia contested against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru from Phulpur, but he lost the election. In 1963, he won the by-election and became from MP from Farukkhabad. Later in 1967, he won the election from the Kannauj constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)