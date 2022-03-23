India achieving USD-400 bn goods export target key 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' milestone: PM

Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

''India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal,'' Modi tweeted. He posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

