K'taka govt mulling handing over probe in death threats to HC judges to NIA

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said that the state government is contemplating handing over the probe in death threats to three High Court judges including Chief Justice, following their verdict on the hijab row to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:16 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said that the state government is contemplating handing over the probe in death threats to three High Court judges including Chief Justice, following their verdict on the hijab row to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "We are thinking of giving this case to the NIA and are taking note of other aspects related to the case. The government has taken it very seriously. It is not right to comment on and threaten the sitting judges," Jnanendra said.

A man from Tamil Nadu has been sent to 8 days of police custody for allegedly issuing death threats. "The government has taken the threat to judges seriously, as it amounts to challenging the system. Magistrate Court here has remanded him for eight days of police custody. Bengaluru police will investigate the case," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra further added.

"As per my information, two persons have been taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police," the Karnataka Home Minister informed. Post the threats, the three judges were provided 'Y' category security.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and had said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

