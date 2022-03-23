Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Oppn ruckus over fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon on Wednesday following a ruckus created by the Opposition parties against the rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country. This was the second consecutive day when the Upper House faced similar protest leading to adjournment.

The House was adjourned twice on Tuesday too in the first half of the day over rising prices of fuel across the country. A ioint Opposition including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress created pandemonium as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold discussion over rising prices of cooking gas and petroleum products under Rule 267.

The Opposition party members raised slogans against the government and showed placards written as "Mahgai Ki Maar" (impact of inflation). Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said that "everything has become expensive".

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I gave a note under 267 to conduct a debate over rising prices of cooking gas and petroleum products". Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman said he cannot allow discussion during Zero Hour as he has already accepted 24 important submissions linked to it.

Naidu said that the discussion sought by the Opposition party members can be allowed later in the day. As the Opposition party MPs did not consider Chairman's request to allow the functioning of the House and begin the Zero Hour, Naidu adjourned the House till 12.

The ruckus started soon after the papers were laid on the table. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital. The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge. (ANI)

