Left Menu

BJP MLAs interrupt LG address in Delhi Assembly demanding to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free

BJP legislators Wednesday interrupted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals address in the Delhi Assembly on the beginning of the Budget Session, demanding The Kashmir Files movie be made tax-free here. Go to the Centre for waiver of CGST, Sisodia said in the Assembly.After this, the BJP legislators calmed down and the L-Gs address began.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:56 IST
BJP MLAs interrupt LG address in Delhi Assembly demanding to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators Wednesday interrupted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address in the Delhi Assembly on the beginning of the Budget Session, demanding ''The Kashmir Files'' movie be made tax-free here. As soon as the L-G began his address, BJP MLAs started raising slogans to press their demand.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked BJP MLAs to stop sloganeering. He said that it was happening for the first time in his tenure as a Speaker in last seven years that the L-G’s address has been interrupted by legislators. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the development and asked BJP MLAs to go to the Centre for the waiver of central GST on the movie. “If you want the film to be tax free then why are you fighting for SGST? Go to the Centre for waiver of CGST,” Sisodia said in the Assembly.

After this, the BJP legislators calmed down and the L-G’s address began. In his address, the L-G said Delhi’s GDP went up by 50 percent since 2016-17.

He also said Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4 percent households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022