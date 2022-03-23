Left Menu

Mayawati demands President's rule in Rajasthan

Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and Adivasis, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the imposition of Presidents rule in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:58 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and Adivasis, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state. The BSP chief cited various cases of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

''Incidents of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis have increased tremendously under the Congress government of Rajasthan. Recently, the rape of Dalit girls in Didwana and Dholpur, the killing of a Dalit youth with a tractor in Alwar and the murder of a Dalit youth in Pali, Jodhpur has shaken Dalit samaj,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

It is clear, she added, that the Congress government had completely failed in Rajasthan, particularly in protecting Dalits and Adivasis. ''Therefore, it would be appropriate to dismiss this government and impose President's rule there. This is the demand of the BSP,'' Mayawati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

