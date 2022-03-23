LS proceedings adjourned till noon amid opposition protest over fuel price rise
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for around 20 minutes Wednesday as opposition members disrupted the House over rise in fuel prices.
Members from the Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties were in the Well of House raising slogans such as ''stop the loot''.
Members from the TRS, BSP and SP also joined the protest but remained on their seats.
Amid the uproar, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function.
With opposition refusing to relent, he adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 noon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to resume simultaneous functioning from 11 am on March 14: Sources
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to resume simultaneous functioning from 11 am on March 14: Sources
Exit polls confirmed BJP's strength to repeat 2017 mandate in UP, says Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal
Lok Sabha Speaker to present Parliamentary Outstanding Awards in Madhya Pradesh
Disruption during addresses of President, Governor not appropriate parliamentary conduct: Lok Sabha Speaker