Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 12:02 IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
Lok Sabha adjourned . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Congress MPs are protesting at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon on Wednesday following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country. This was the second consecutive day when the Upper House faced similar protest leading to adjournment. The House was adjourned twice on Tuesday too in the first half of the day over rising prices of fuel across the country.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge. A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 per litre.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022