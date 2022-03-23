LS proceedings adjourned till noon amid opposition protest over fuel price rise

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for around 20 minutes Wednesday as opposition members disrupted the House over rise in fuel prices.

Members from the Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties were in the Well of House raising slogans such as ''stop the loot''.

Members from the TRS, BSP and SP also joined the protest but remained on their seats.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function.

With opposition refusing to relent, he adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 noon.

