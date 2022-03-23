Kharge demands Centre to provide subsidy on petrol, diesel amid skyrocketing prices

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Central government should provide a subsidy to control the prices of petrol and diesel and provide relief to people from skyrocketing prices. Kharge demanded a subsidy and said that the previous Congress-led government did the same to control the prices.

"The previous UPA government had given relief to the public by controlling the price of petrol and diesel by giving subsidies despite the price of crude oil in the international market being higher than today," Kharge told ANI. He also stated that the Congress party had already predicted the rise in fuel prices by BJP after the state assembly elections.

Earlier today, Congress party MPs held a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in parliament against the fuel price hike in the country. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital. The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge. (ANI)

