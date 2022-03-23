Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP MLAs continue protest seeking Nawab Malik's resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's on Wednesday continued their protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 12:18 IST
BJP MLA's stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's on Wednesday continued their protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23. Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The Special PMLA court has extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4. BJP has been pressing for Malik's resignation.

The Maharashtra state Assembly's annual budget session is scheduled to end on March 25. (ANI)

