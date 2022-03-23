Birbhum violence: Dilip Ghosh terms incident 'inhumane', says will take up matter in Lok Sabha

Following the violence in Birbhum in which eight people were killed, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday termed the incident 'inhumane' and said the BJP will take up the matter in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, "At least eight people, including children, were burnt alive in Birbhum district. This is an inhumane incident and such incidence do not happen in a decent society."

"We told this incident to Amit Shah and party president. The Union Home Ministry will take stock of the situation. We are also going to take up this issue in the Lok Sabha so that the people get to know about the incident", added the former Bengal BJP chief. He further added, "We are ashamed that such an incident took place in West Bengal. Innocent people, children were burnt alive, people are leaving the village. More than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state. What is the government doing? This can't be tolerated."

He also added, "The TMC is not allowing opposition parties to file nomination papers in the Panchayat elections or urban civic body polls. Such incident happened in 2018 and again this year." According to him, people are not satisfied with the security measures provided by the police and there is an atmosphere of fear in the Bogtui village. After the fire incident in Birbhum's Rampurhat, residents are fleeing their homes and moving to other places.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Shaikh. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. BJP delegation team consisting of Bharti Ghosh, Sukanta Majumder, Satyapal Singh will leave for Birbhum on Thursday. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in West Bengal. (ANI)

