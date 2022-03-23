Left Menu

Putin ally says the United States is trying to destroy Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:18 IST
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
One of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Wednesday that the United States aimed to humiliate, divide and ultimately destroy Russia, and vowed the country would never allow that to happen.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said such a plan - if ever achieved - could have catastrophic results for the world.

"Russia will never allow such a development," he said in a message posted on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

