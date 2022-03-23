Mumbai civic body issues inspection notice to building where BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj lives

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an inspection notice to a building where former city BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj lives and owns flats, a civic official said on Wednesday.

''As some false case could not be registered against me, the #BMC notice was sent to my house today!,'' Kamboj, who had recently levelled some allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, said in a tweet on Tuesday. The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC issued the notice to 'Khushi Pride Belmondo' building in suburban Sanrtacruz under provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act-1988.

The notice was addressed to the building's owner/occupier/chairman/secretary, as per the civic official. ''The notice has been issued to the entire building and not to any particular flat owner,'' the official said, but did not specify when the inspection will be carried out.

Earlier, the BMC had issued a notice to Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu area here over alleged unauthorised alterations and carried out an inspection of the premises.

