Left Menu

Have nothing to say: TMC on pre-poll ally MGP supporting BJP in Goa

The MGP decided whatever it had to, he said.Kandolkar said the TMC is focusing on its future plans in Goa for which a special meeting is scheduled in the state capital Panaji on March 26.TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sushmita Dev, would be participating in the meeting, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:49 IST
Have nothing to say: TMC on pre-poll ally MGP supporting BJP in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC's Goa unit on Wednesday refused to comment on its pre-poll alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extending support to the BJP to form the next government in Goa.

Before elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held last month, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had forged an alliance with the MGP, the state's oldest regional outfit currently led by Deepak Dhavalikar. The MGP bagged two seats in the elections, while the new entrant TMC could not win any seat.

Later, the MGP extended support to the BJP, which won 20 seats, just one short of the majority mark in the House.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, TMC's Goa president Kiran Kandolkar said, “We have nothing to say about the MGP supporting BJP. We had a pre-poll alliance with the MGP, which does not continue at present because we have not won any seat.'' “We have no role to play in the next Goa government. The MGP decided whatever it had to,” he said.

Kandolkar said the TMC is focusing on its future plans in Goa for which a special meeting is scheduled in the state capital Panaji on March 26.

TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sushmita Dev, would be participating in the meeting, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022