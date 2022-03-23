Have nothing to say: TMC on pre-poll ally MGP supporting BJP in Goa

The TMC's Goa unit on Wednesday refused to comment on its pre-poll alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extending support to the BJP to form the next government in Goa.

Before elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held last month, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had forged an alliance with the MGP, the state's oldest regional outfit currently led by Deepak Dhavalikar. The MGP bagged two seats in the elections, while the new entrant TMC could not win any seat.

Later, the MGP extended support to the BJP, which won 20 seats, just one short of the majority mark in the House.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, TMC's Goa president Kiran Kandolkar said, “We have nothing to say about the MGP supporting BJP. We had a pre-poll alliance with the MGP, which does not continue at present because we have not won any seat.'' “We have no role to play in the next Goa government. The MGP decided whatever it had to,” he said.

Kandolkar said the TMC is focusing on its future plans in Goa for which a special meeting is scheduled in the state capital Panaji on March 26.

TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sushmita Dev, would be participating in the meeting, he added.

