Opposition creates ruckus in Bihar Assembly over hooch deaths

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:59 IST
Opposition creates ruckus in Bihar Assembly over hooch deaths
Opposition parties created a ruckus inside the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday over suspected hooch deaths in various districts of the dry state around Holi.

The matter was raised during zero hour to which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary suggested that the issue be raised when discussion on budgetary outlay for Home Department takes place.

However, MLAs of the Congress, RJD, and the Left, kept shouting slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many of them entered the well.

As the bedlam continued, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the proceedings, nearly half an hour before lunch break, till 2 PM.

Sale and consumption of liquor was completely banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016. However, consumption of spurious liquor and deaths caused thereby have put a question mark on implementation of the stringent prohibition law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

