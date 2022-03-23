Left Menu

Properties of those oppressing poor and women 'will face bulldozers': MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who completed two years of his fourth term in office on Wednesday, said the properties of people involved in oppressing the poor and women will face bulldozers.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:09 IST
Properties of those oppressing poor and women 'will face bulldozers': MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who completed two years of his fourth term in office on Wednesday, said the properties of people involved in oppressing the poor and women ''will face bulldozers''. Chouhan was talking to reporters after participating in a bulldozer parade taken out by BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur Rameshwar Sharma.

"Normal punishment is not adequate for those who cast an evil eye on daughters, mothers and sisters…Those who oppress the poor and grab the land, get out of jail on bail. We will teach such criminals a lesson," Chouhan said at Sharma's residence. He said the state government has recovered 21,000 acres of land from such anti-social elements and it will be used to provide shelter to the poor citizens. "The law will take its own course against those who take law and order into their hands and oppress the poor and girls. But, they will also face the bulldozers (for their property demolition)," said the CM, who is often referred to as 'Mama' (maternal uncle) by people.

A number of hoardings have come up in Bhopal, warning those involved in crimes against women to be ready to face "Mama's bulldozer".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022