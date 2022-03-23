Europe cannot end Russia energy dependence overnight - Scholz

Europe will end its energy dependence on Russia but to do so from one day to the next would plunge it into a recession, risking hundreds of thousands of jobs and entire industrial sectors, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions should not hurt European states harder than the Russian leadership," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

