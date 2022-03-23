Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline number

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Mann launched the number -- 9501200200 -- on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and called it ''an anti-corruption action line''.

''I had promised to you that I will launch a phone number on March 23 which will be called as an anti-corruption action line. The number is 9501200200 ,'' said Mann in a video message. He asked people to send videos of those who demand bribe from them.

Mann said the staff will examine the videos and whosoever is found guilty, be it an officer, our minister or an MLA, strict action will be taken against them.

He urged people to share only corruption-related videos on this number.

Mann also sought support of the people of Punjab in this regard.

''In this campaign, I need the support of 3 crore Punjabis. If you support, we will make Punjab a corruption-free state within a month," said Mann.

Earlier, Mann paid glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan at SBS Nagar district.

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh.

Mann also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur to mark their martyrdom day.

In his tweet, Mann said, ''Let's make Punjab a corruption-free and prosperous state by realising the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the country's freedom.'' The Punjab government has declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)