Punjab govt launches anti-corruption helpline number

The Punjab government on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption action helpline number on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:56 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Khatkar Kalan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption action helpline number on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200.

After Bhagwant Mann had sworn in as chief minister on March 16, he had announced that the government will launch a helpline to curb corruption in the state. He said that WhatsApp number will be his personal number and people can send videos or audios and lodge complaints as he will personally look into every corruption case. Meanwhile, the Punjab CM visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and paid homage to the freedom fighter.

He said, "On Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), we are launching the anti-corruption helpline number today where you can lodge complaints and we will take action accordingly." Mann took the oath of office and secrecy at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, he had said that he would launch an anti-corruption helpline on Martyrs' Day.

In remembrance of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced a state holiday in the state. The AAP government has said that in all the government offices the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed. In the recently-concluded Punjab elections, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, pushing the Congress party to distant second at 18 seats. (ANI)

