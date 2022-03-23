Chhattisgarh: BJP fields ex-MLA, JCC(J) picks member of erstwhile royal family for Khairagarh Assembly bypoll

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday fielded former MLA and senior OBC leader Komal Janghel for the April 12 bypoll to the Khairagarh assembly constituency, while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) announced Narendra Soni as its candidate.

The Khairagarh seat, which falls in Rajnandgaon district, has been lying vacant following the demise of sitting JCC (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, in November last year.

“The BJP's central election committee has approved the candidature of Janghel for the Khairagarh byelection,'' a state party spokesperson here said.

According to the JCC(J), its candidate Soni is a lawyer and married to Rashmi Devi Singh, the youngest sister of Devvrat Singh, and was a trusted adviser of the late MLA.

“Soni, who hails from a middle class family, had started his political career as president of the Khairagarh college students' union and later became an advocate,'' the party said in a statement.

Janghel (61), who is presently the national working committee member of the BJP OBC Morcha, had won the Khairagarh Assembly seat twice- in the bypoll in 2007 and the state Assembly election in 2008. He unsuccessfully contested the next two Assembly elections in 2013 and 2018 and suffered defeat at the hands of Congress and JCC (J) candidates, respectively.

Janghel had lost the 2018 Assembly poll by a margin of just 870 votes.

The ruling Congress in the state had on Tuesday said its Khairagarh block party committee chief Yashoda Verma will contest the next month's bypoll.

Janghel and Verma, both belong to Lodhi caste, a numerically powerful OBC community in Khairagarh area. Meanwhile, the JCC(J) expressed confidence of winning the bypoll and accused the Congress and BJP of ''ignoring'' the erstwhile royal family.

The last day of filing the nominations is March 24. Polling will be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.

Devvrat Singh, who represented the Khairagarh Assembly segment four times, was first elected as a legislator in 1995 on the Congress's ticket.

In December 2017, he quit the Congress and later joined the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party of late Ajit Jogi. Singh contested the last Assembly election (in 2018) on the JCC (J) ticket and became MLA for the fourth time from Khairagarh.

