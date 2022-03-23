Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee terms Birbhum violence 'unfortunate', to visit incident site on Thursday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the Birbhum incident "unfortunate" said that her government will take action in a 'fair' manner.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:05 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the Birbhum incident "unfortunate" said that her government will take action in a 'fair' manner. Mamata, who will visit Rampurhat tomorrow, said she is concerned about people in our state.

"The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow," said Banerjee on the Birbhum incident. The Chief Minister further said that such kinds of incidents have happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan too. "I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner," she added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, she said, "This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to Hathras but we were not allowed an entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here." As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Shaikh.

DGP Malaviya said that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

