Left Menu

6 out of 20 states favour re-categorisation of sub-castes: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:15 IST
6 out of 20 states favour re-categorisation of sub-castes: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Only six of the 20 states that have responded to the recommendation of re-categorization of sub-castes have favored this sub-categorization, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said these six states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, and Punjab.

The minister was asked whether the government has any proposal to provide reservations within the reservation to Madiga and Relli communities in Andhra Pradesh.

Narayanaswamy said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and is sub-judice.

To a suggestion on whether the government would convene an all-party meet on the issue, as demanded by the BJP a few years ago, he said this is a call that would be taken by the prime minister.

''So far 20 states and union territories have responded. 14 states have not favored this sub-categorization. But six states, including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, and Punjab are in favor of sub-categorization,'' the minister said.

In his written reply, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said, ''The issue of sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes is presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022