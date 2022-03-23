Left Menu

Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline number

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:32 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Mann launched the number -- 9501200200 -- on the martyrdom day of legandary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and called it ''an anti-corruption action line''.

Mann, who was sworn-in as chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, sought support of people in order to root out corruption within a month.

''I had promised to you that I will launch a phone number on March 23 which will be called as an anti-corruption action line,'' said Mann in a video message.

''The number is 9501200200,'' said Mann, asking people to send videos of those who demand bribe or commission for any work to this number.

Mann said the staff will inquire into it and whosoever is found guilty, be it an officer, our minister or an MLA, strict action will be taken against them.

He urged people to share only corruption-related videos on this number.

Mann also sought support of the people of Punjab in this regard.

''In this campaign, I need the support of three crore Punjabis. If you support, we will make Punjab a corruption-free state within a month," said Mann.

Mann said his government was committed to ensure clean and transparent governance. ''Our government will take the message of martyrs to each and every house so that the dreams of martyrs could be realised," he added.

Mann had announced to launch the anti-corruption helpline number on March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

At that time, Mann had said it would be his ''personal WhatsApp number''.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann paid glowing tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar district.

In his tweet, Mann said, ''Let's make Punjab a corruption free and prosperous Punjab by realising the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the country's freedom.'' The Punjab government has declared a holiday on March 23 on the martyrdom day of freedom fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

