Tunisian journalists union says it approves state media strike

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:53 IST
Tunisia's main journalists union has approved a state media strike on April 1 over the "president's attempts to control public media and the authorities' insistence on hitting the sector," union official Amira Mohamed told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move comes after criticism that state television had become under the full control of President Kais Saied and following the imprisonment of journalist who refused to reveal his source in a story about militants.

Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in Tunisia's 2011 revolution. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

