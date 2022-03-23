PM Modi congratulates Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand chief minister, and expressed confidence that the new government will establish new paradigm of development in line with people's aspirations.
The state has progressed rapidly on all parameters in the last five years, he said in a tweet.
Dhami on Wednesday took oath as Uttarakhand chief minister during a ceremony held at Dehradun's Parade Ground in the presence of Modi and many senior leaders of the party.
Apart from Dhami, eight ministers were also administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh. This is 46-year-old Dhami's second consecutive stint as the chief minister.
