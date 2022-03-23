Ten members of Maha legislative council to retire in June-July

Ten members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will retire in June and July this year, including chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.

While MLC Ravindra Phatak will retire in June, the term of the rest nine members will end in July. All the ten members were given send-off on Wednesday as the ongoing Budget session will be their last session before retiring from the Upper House. The MLCs who will retire include state industries minister Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Rawate, Sadabhau Khot, Surjitsinh Thakur, Vinayak Mete, Prasad Lad, and Sanjay Daund, apart from Nimbalkar, Darekar and Phatak.

The term of MLCs is six years. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar delivered a farewell speech in the council. Senior MLCs from various parties also spoke. Of the 10 members, Nimbalkar and Daund belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) while Darekar, Khot, Thakur, Mete and Lad are from BJP. Rawate, Desai and Phatak are from Shiv Sena. The Maharashtra Legislative Council has 78 seats, out of which 15 seats are currently vacant.

