Left Menu

Ten members of Maha legislative council to retire in June-July

The MLCs who will retire include state industries minister Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Rawate, Sadabhau Khot, Surjitsinh Thakur, Vinayak Mete, Prasad Lad, and Sanjay Daund, apart from Nimbalkar, Darekar and Phatak.The term of MLCs is six years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:39 IST
Ten members of Maha legislative council to retire in June-July
  • Country:
  • India

Ten members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will retire in June and July this year, including chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.

While MLC Ravindra Phatak will retire in June, the term of the rest nine members will end in July. All the ten members were given send-off on Wednesday as the ongoing Budget session will be their last session before retiring from the Upper House. The MLCs who will retire include state industries minister Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Rawate, Sadabhau Khot, Surjitsinh Thakur, Vinayak Mete, Prasad Lad, and Sanjay Daund, apart from Nimbalkar, Darekar and Phatak.

The term of MLCs is six years. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar delivered a farewell speech in the council. Senior MLCs from various parties also spoke. Of the 10 members, Nimbalkar and Daund belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) while Darekar, Khot, Thakur, Mete and Lad are from BJP. Rawate, Desai and Phatak are from Shiv Sena. The Maharashtra Legislative Council has 78 seats, out of which 15 seats are currently vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022