Tripura CM to attend Yogi's swearing-in

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 25, a senior officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CMs of all BJP-ruled states are scheduled to join the program in Lucknow.

Deb is currently in Dehradun where he attended the oath-taking ceremony of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskhar Singh Dhami, the official said.

''Heartiest greetings to Shri Pushkar Dhami Ji for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Dhami Ji will take Devbhumi to new heights (sic),'' Deb said in a Facebook post.

In another post, Deb said, "Had the opportunity to meet with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji during the oath-taking ceremony of HCM Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami Ji. Extended best regards to him for a historic win in Uttar Pradesh (sic)." Earlier, Deb attended the oath-taking ceremony of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur.

