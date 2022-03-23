Cameraman kidnapping-murder case handed over to Odisha Police Crime Branch

The investigation into the kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old web channel cameraman Manas Swain was on Wednesday handed over to the Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police.

The development comes a day after the deceased's wife Yamuna accused two state cabinet ministers of being involved in the crime. Also, former Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi has been arrested in connection with the case.

As per the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) S K Bansal, the CB has taken over the investigation into the case, Additional DG, CID-CB, Sanjeev Panda told reporters here.

The DGP transferred the case to CB in view of its gravity and involvement of several districts.

''Swain was allegedly kidnapped in Bhadrak district, it was said that he was killed in Bhubaneswar in Khurda district, and his body was buried in Nayagarh district,'' Panda said.

One team will look for Sharmishta Rout, owner of the web channel where Swain worked, while another will look into other aspects of the case. It is suspected that Rout has fled to some other state, he said.

Police has arrested five people, including Rout's brother Parameswar. He was nabbed in Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and brought back to Odisha. He is suspected to have helped Rout in escaping the police's net after the murder.

Rout's car was also seized from the parking space of an apartment in Bhubaneswar. Yamuna had on Tuesday alleged that Rout was desperate in getting hold of a video chip from Swain that allegedly contained ''illegal acts'' of ministers. She threatened to kill herself before the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik if the culprits were not nabbed.

Opposition Congress and BJP have alleged that the two ministers named by Yamuna were also involved in the kidnapping and murder of a 24-year-old woman teacher in Kalahandi district and also the double murder at Mahanga in Cuttack district.

The body of Swain, who was missing since February 7, was exhumed from Nayagarh district on March 12.

