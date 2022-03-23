Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

Shastri, who is a BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, will administer the oath to newly elected legislators.

Shastri has been appointed the pro-tem speaker by the Governor, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said.

Shastri, an eight-time MLA, was the social welfare minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.

According to sources, the list sent to the Governor for the selection of the pro-tem speaker had 17 names, including Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan, who is a 10-time MLA. He is presently in the Sitapur jail.

There were names of three nine-time MLAs, Suresh Khanna, Rampal Verma and Durga Prasad Yadav. Names of eight-time MLAs Ramapati Shastri, Satish Mahana, Jai Pratap Singh were also in the list, they said.

Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also called Raja Bhaiya, a seven-time MLA, also featured in the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)