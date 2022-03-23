Left Menu

UP Legislative Council polls: Budaun SP candidate withdraws nomination

A Samajwadi Party candidate for the polls to the upper house of the state legislature withdrew his nomination papers on Wednesday, paving the way for unopposed election of the BJP candidate.The development came close on the heels of the rejection of nomination papers of two Samajwadi Party SP candidates on Tuesday.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:55 IST
The development came close on the heels of the rejection of nomination papers of two Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates on Tuesday. A candidate of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the SP, had also withdrawn his papers.

The SP had demanded that the nomination process for the election to the state Legislative Council be started again, with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging ''either the nomination forms will not be allowed to be filed or the election or its results will be influenced''.

Budaun Returning Officer and District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan on Wednesday said SP candidate Sinod Kumar Shakya withdrew his papers. ''We now have only one candidate Bagish Pathak for the MLC post. He will be elected without polling. The state election commission has been informed about the development,'' he said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

