Left Menu

BJP candidate Kadam files nomination for Kolhapur North Assembly bypoll

The Congress and the Shiv Sena are now ruling allies in the state.State BJP president Chandrakant Patil was also present during the rally in Kolhapur, around 230km from Pune.He later took to Twitter and posted, Satyajit Nana Kadam, official candidate of BJP and allied parties, has filed his nomination papers for the by-election in Kolhapur North Assembly constituency.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:08 IST
BJP candidate Kadam files nomination for Kolhapur North Assembly bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Satyajit Kadam on Wednesday files his nomination papers from the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Maharashtra for the April 12 bypoll after taking out a rally of his supporters.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December. Jadhav had won the seat after defeating Shiv Sean's Rajan Kshirsagar in the 2019 elections. The Congress and the Shiv Sena are now ruling allies in the state.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil was also present during the rally in Kolhapur, around 230km from Pune.

He later took to Twitter and posted, ''Satyajit Nana Kadam, official candidate of BJP and allied parties, has filed his nomination papers for the by-election in Kolhapur North Assembly constituency. Seeing this crowd on this occasion, the sand under the feet of the opponents may have shifted.'' The counting of votes will take place on April 16.

Patil, a former state minister, expressed confidence that the BJP will win the seat.

He said the BJP will repeat the history created in Pandharpur.

In May last year, BJP candidate Samadhan Autade won the by-election to the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Solapur district by defeating his nearest NCP nominee. The BJP snatched the seat from the NCP, a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022