German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

  • Country:
  • Germany

"I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. "We are one of the biggest weapons suppliers in this situation, it doesn't make us proud but it's what we must do to help Ukraine," she added.

She also said that a first flight carrying Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Germany would take place on Friday or Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

