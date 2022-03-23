US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration to fight racial bias in U.S. real estate appraisals; U.S. Republicans want higher defense spending, citing Ukraine and China and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden administration to fight racial bias in U.S. real estate appraisals

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new steps to crack down on real estate appraisers who perpetuate property inequalities by assigning lower home price estimates to Black and Latino owners. Mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac found in 2021 that Black and Latino's people were more likely to have their homes valued under the agreed sales price than white home sellers.

U.S. Republicans want higher defense spending, citing Ukraine and China

A group of 40 U.S. Republican members of the Senate and House of Representatives Armed Services Committees urged President Joe Biden to include a 5% increase above inflation for defense spending in his proposal for the fiscal 2023 U.S. budget. Biden is expected to announce his budget next week.

Tornado rips through New Orleans, destroying homes; one dead

A tornado blasted through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and knocking down power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has yet to fully recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. A dark funnel cloud touched down in the city and plowed through neighborhoods, pictures on social media showed, with damage reported in the communities off Arabi, Gretna and St. Bernard Parish.

A third of U.S. COVID now caused by Omicron BA.2 as overall cases fall

About one-in-three COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus, according to government data on Tuesday that also showed overall infections still declining from January's record highs. Despite the rise of the extremely contagious sub-variant also seen in other countries, U.S. health experts say a major wave of new infections here appears unlikely.

U.S. to offer funds of $2.9 billion for major infrastructure projects

The White House will announce on Wednesday a funding opportunity of $2.9 billion earmarked by the Transportation Department for major infrastructure projects this year, as part of a $1-trillion law Congress approved in 2021. The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will unveil the plans at an event held at a major bridge linking the U.S. capital of Washington with Arlington, Virginia.

Democrats defend U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson from Republican charge of activism

Senate Democrats are defending Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, from Republican attacks painting her as a liberal activist in confirmation hearings that enter a third day on Wednesday. Jackson faces more questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee after a marathon session on Tuesday during which Republicans pursued a series of hostile questions. Jackson rejected Republican accusations that she was improperly lenient as a judge in sentencing child pornography offenders and criticism of her legal representation earlier in her career of some detainees at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Analysis-Ukraine crisis could derail drive to limit U.S. defense spending

Many Democrats thought their control of the White House and Congress would provide an opportunity to rein in U.S. military spending, which had leaped 140% since 2000, and to beef up social programs they felt had been neglected. Then Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, bringing intense pressure to boost the Pentagon's budget significantly, and not just for the coming year.

Trump withdraws endorsement of Brooks for Alabama U.S. Senate seat

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks on Wednesday, citing the Alabama candidate's statement saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election.

U.S. student loans set for rising delinquencies, New York Fed analysis shows

An increase in delinquencies last year among a smaller pool of U.S. student loans not covered by a forbearance program put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic signals likely problems ahead for almost 37 million loans when that program ends, a New York Federal Reserve analysis showed on Tuesday. Borrowers covered under the forbearance program have not been required to make payments on their loans since March 2020, but the suspension of repayments is set to expire at the end of April.

Analysis-Trump is a fundraising giant but his miserly spending raises questions

Former President Donald Trump's Save America group has quickly become one of the top Republican fundraising organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections. But so far it has been stingy with its spending on Republican efforts to win in November compared to the expenditures of other groups, according to a Reuters analysis of financial disclosures made to the Federal Election Commission.

