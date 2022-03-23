Left Menu

Rivals TDP, YSR Cong MPs unite in LS over Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Expressing concern over the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant, Naidu sought to know the rationale behind the move from Union Steel Minister RCP Singh.YSR Congress MP Margani Bharath said the ministers reply was not satisfactory and asked another question on the same issue.Following this, TDP MP Srinivas sought further details on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant from the minister.Not only the questions of YSR Congress and TDP MPs were complementary but the members of both the parties were also seen thumping the desk in support of each other.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:35 IST
Rivals TDP, YSR Cong MPs unite in LS over Vizag Steel Plant privatisation
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentarians of arch rivals TDP and YSR Congress were seen putting up a united front in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the question hour over the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

A bonhomie was also seen among female MPs across party lines when they rushed to wish Union Minister Smriti Irani on her birthday after the House was adjourned amid protests.

The first questions of the day were listed against TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Kesineni Srinivas. Expressing concern over the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant, Naidu sought to know the rationale behind the move from Union Steel Minister RCP Singh.

YSR Congress MP Margani Bharath said the minister's reply was not satisfactory and asked another question on the same issue.

Following this, TDP MP Srinivas sought further details on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant from the minister.

Not only the questions of YSR Congress and TDP MPs were complementary but the members of both the parties were also seen thumping the desk in support of each other. During the adjournment earlier, Irani was seen distributing 'prashad' from Tripura Sundari Temple to all MPs which was given to her by her cabinet colleague Pratima Bhoumik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022