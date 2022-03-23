Rivals TDP, YSR Cong MPs unite in LS over Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Parliamentarians of arch rivals TDP and YSR Congress were seen putting up a united front in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the question hour over the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

A bonhomie was also seen among female MPs across party lines when they rushed to wish Union Minister Smriti Irani on her birthday after the House was adjourned amid protests.

The first questions of the day were listed against TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Kesineni Srinivas. Expressing concern over the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant, Naidu sought to know the rationale behind the move from Union Steel Minister RCP Singh.

YSR Congress MP Margani Bharath said the minister's reply was not satisfactory and asked another question on the same issue.

Following this, TDP MP Srinivas sought further details on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant from the minister.

Not only the questions of YSR Congress and TDP MPs were complementary but the members of both the parties were also seen thumping the desk in support of each other. During the adjournment earlier, Irani was seen distributing 'prashad' from Tripura Sundari Temple to all MPs which was given to her by her cabinet colleague Pratima Bhoumik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)