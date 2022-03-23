UK's Sunak says budget deficit forecast for 2022/23 bumped up

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Britain will run a larger budget deficit as a percentage of economic output in the coming 2022/23 financial year than previously forecast, but he announced cuts to the forecast for later years.

Citing new forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, Sunak said the deficit for 2022/23 was likely to fall to 3.9% of gross domestic product from 5.4% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 3.3% published in October.

The deficit is on course to fall to 1.1% in 2026/27, less than a previous forecast of 1.5%.

