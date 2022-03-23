Left Menu

Patole slams BJP MLA for seeking Thackeray's resignation over ED action against kin

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:00 IST
Patole slams BJP MLA for seeking Thackeray's resignation over ED action against kin
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday hit out at BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the ED attached assets of a company owned by the CM's brother-in-law.

Patole said Nitesh Rane's father, Union minister Narayan Rane, a former Congressman, too, had faced corruption charges from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and wondered what happened to the same.

The state Congress chief asked whether those who join the BJP become ''holy''.

Kankavli MLA Nitesh Rane had pitched for Thackeray's resignation on Tuesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Thackeray's brother-in-law, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

“Somaiya had levelled serious corruption charges against Narayan Rane and Kripashankar Singh (when the two were in Congress before joining BJP). What happened to those allegations? “Do those who face allegations become holy on joining the BJP?” Patole counter questioned when media persons asked him about Nitesh Rane's demand.

He accused the BJP of making allegations against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders to divert the people's attention from key issues like price rise, unemployment and fuel price hike.

Thackeray is also the president of the Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government. The Congress and the NCP are constituents of the ruling coalition. PTI ENM RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022