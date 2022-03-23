Left Menu

Covid outbreak, its new variants brought unprecedented stress on India's healthcare system: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the outbreak of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants of coronavirus had brought unprecedented stress on the countrys healthcare system. It paved the way for diagnosis and cure of this deadly disease, Kovind said.The outbreak of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants of coronavirus had brought unprecedented stress on the countrys healthcare system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:02 IST
Covid outbreak, its new variants brought unprecedented stress on India's healthcare system: Prez
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the outbreak of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants of coronavirus had brought unprecedented stress on the country's healthcare system. ''It (Covid) posed an extraordinary challenge to the healthcare infrastructure,'' he said. The combined efforts of Centre and the state governments along with our healthcare workers in launching the world's biggest vaccination drive strengthened our fight against the pandemic, the president said in his message on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day.

''I am happy to learn that World Tuberculosis Day is being observed on 24th March, 2022 to raise public awareness about TB. On this day in the year 1882, Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of the bacteria that causes TB. It paved the way for diagnosis and cure of this deadly disease,'' Kovind said.

''The outbreak of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants of coronavirus had brought unprecedented stress on the country's healthcare system. It posed an extraordinary challenge to the healthcare infrastructure,'' the President said. I am happy to note that national TB elimination program was quick to deploy effective mitigation measures and adapted to the changed environment to ensure that the TB patients across the country had access to treatment, despite facing many challenges due to the pandemic, he said.

''I convey my best wishes for the launch of the India TB report 2022. I take this occasion to congratulate all the TB champions who have battled the disease and are showing the way for others. Let us all work together to achieve a TB-free India by 2025,'' Kovind said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022