Left Menu

PM Modi urges people of Bengal to never forgive perpetrators of Birbhum violence

Expressing his condolences to the families of victims of the Birbhum violence in West Bengal in which eight people were charred to death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people of West Bengal to not forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and those who encourage such criminals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:09 IST
PM Modi urges people of Bengal to never forgive perpetrators of Birbhum violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing his condolences to the families of victims of the Birbhum violence in West Bengal in which eight people were charred to death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people of West Bengal to not forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and those who encourage such criminals. Addressing virtually at an event on Shaheed Diwas in Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, Prime Minister said, "I am pained by the violent incident in Birbhum, West Bengal. I express my condolences. I hope that the state government will definitely punish those who commit such heinous sins in Bengal."

The PM also assured the state government that whatever help it wants will be provided to take strict action against the culprits. "I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and those who encourage such criminals. On behalf of the central government, I assure the state that whatever help it wants will be provided so that the criminals are punished at the earliest," he added.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of Birbhum in the state on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Birbhum incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022