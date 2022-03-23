Modi describes Birbhum killings as heinous, offers help in bringing perpetrators to justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, describing the killings in Birbhum a day before, as “heinous”, said the culprits should not be forgiven.

Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial here, Prime Minister Modi said the Central Government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice.

He said he hoped the state would take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly. “I express my condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

“I hope that the state government will definitely ensure that those who have committed such heinous crimes are punished,” Modi said.

“I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals. The centre would extend all sorts of help to the state government to ensure the culprits are booked,” he said. TMC leader and senior Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee reacting to the Prime Minister’s offer of help in ensuring justice for the victims of the Birbhum killings said, “The state government is duty-bound to ensure that the rule of law should take its course. The culprits will be hunted down and punished.” PTI SUS/PNT JRC JRC

