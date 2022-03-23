Congress alleges change in SilverLine alignment, CPI (M) denies alteration

The slugfest between the Congress and CPI(M) over the SilverLine project in Kerala continued on Wednesday. The Congress alleged that the State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan got the semi-high speed rail corridor alignment changed. To this, the Minister said he would give up his house if the tracks go through there.

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told reporters at Kottayam that the alignment of the tracks was changed at Chengannur and showed maps of the existing alignment and how it was in December last.

Radhakrishnan said he was sharing the maps to show that Saji Cheriyan lied when he said the alignment was not changed.

The senior Congress leader said the managing director of K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry -- and Cherian need to answer why the alignment was changed, who was behind it and whether it was done to favour someone.

He further alleged if this happened in Chengannur, it would have happened also in other parts of the State.

Denying the charge, Cheriyan said if the alignment passed through his house, he would give it up.

The Minister, speaking to reporters, said he does not decide on the alignment and thought Radhakrishnan was more aware of such matters.

He said that after his time, his house would be donated to the Karuna Pain and Palliative Society, hence has nothing to lose if the K-Rail alignment goes through his residence.

Earlier today, CPI(M) State general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the UDF (United Democratic Front), during its rule, had proposed the rail corridor, done a survey, and laid survey stones. But, the LDF (Left Democratic Front) had not opposed the project.

''We did not remove the survey stones. We welcome the project though it was going to cost more than double the projected cost,'' he said.

He said the Congress-led UDF was holding a protest only for the sake of protesting.

Balakrishnan said the State government and K-Rail would go ahead with the project. He said the government would not forcibly acquire land for the project and would implement it by taking people into confidence. The CPI(M) alleged that the Congress and BJP have formed an alliance to prevent the implementation of the project.

Radhakrishnan denied the charge by saying that every political party in the State has its own viewpoint on the project.

Just because the Congress and BJP were against the project, it does not mean they were in an alliance or working together, he said.

He said the aim of the Congress was not to overthrow the LDF government, but rather wants the project stopped.

Even as the Congress and CPI(M) hurled accusations, the agitations against the project continued in many places, including Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district.

At Chottanikkara, news channels showed people throwing or kicking into ponds the survey stones installed or brought there by K-Rail authorities.

For the past several days, protests against the project were on in many parts of the State with local residents blocking K-Rail authorities from laying the survey stones or uprooting them soon after.

Under the SilverLine project, the travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod is expected to be reduced to around four hours.

Starting from the State capital of Thiruvananthapuram, the 530-km long rail corridor would have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)