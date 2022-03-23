Left Menu

Putin says Russia will keep special mortgage rates low

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:31 IST
Russia will keep rates unchanged for special mortgage programmes despite a recent surge in the cost of lending, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, as Moscow looks to limit public discontent amid rising prices and sanctions.

The central bank hiked its key rate to 20% in late February in an emergency move. Rates on special mortgage programmes are in single digits.

