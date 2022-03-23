Putin says Russia will keep special mortgage rates low
Russia will keep rates unchanged for special mortgage programmes despite a recent surge in the cost of lending, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, as Moscow looks to limit public discontent amid rising prices and sanctions.
The central bank hiked its key rate to 20% in late February in an emergency move. Rates on special mortgage programmes are in single digits.
