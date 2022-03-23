Left Menu

Ramapati Shastri appointed as the Protem Speaker of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:53 IST

Ramapati Shastri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly. A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker.

Although a new Speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the cabinet, the Protem Speaker Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs. The Governor will administer the oath of Protem speaker on March 26.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25, according to sources. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

