Left Menu

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:33 IST
New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
  • Country:
  • India

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL67 UKD-DHAMI-2NDLD OATH Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM, 8 others sworn in as ministers Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister, beginning his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in.

DES39 UKD-DHAMI-MOTHER He will do even better in next five year: CM Dhami's mother Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's mother Vishna Devi on Wednesday expressed confidence that her son will remain in the saddle for the whole of his five-year term and perform even better this time than his last tenure of six months.

DES22 PB-MANN-LD TRIBUTES Punjab CM pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev SBS Nagar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will make strenuous efforts for getting martyr status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as he paid tributes to the legendary freedom fighters at Khatkar Kalan here.

DES17 PB-MANN LD HELPLINE NUMBER Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline number Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

DES15 PB-JAKHAR-G23 Indulging dissenters too much will encourage more dissent: Jakhar on Sonia's meet with G-23 leaders Chandigarh: With Congress president Sonia Gandhi meeting leaders of the G-23 grouping to resolve internal party issues, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said ''indulging the dissenters too much'' will encourage more dissent.

DEL22 UP-MAYAWATI-RAJASTHAN Mayawati demands President's rule in Rajasthan Lucknow: Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and Adivasis, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state.

DES47 UP-COUNCIL-LD POLLS UP Legislative Council polls: 3 more BJP candidates set to get elected unopposed Lucknow (UP): BJP candidates in Budaun, Aligarh and Mirzapur are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative council unopposed due to the withdrawal or rejection of nomination papers of Opposition nominees. DES44 UP-POLLS-AKHILESH BJP using goons to attack democracy: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing power and alleged that it is using its ''goons'' to attack democracy. DES38 UP-ADITI SINGH-LD INTERVIEW Congress 'directionless', couldn't see it coming to power for long time: Aditi Singh Rae Bareli (UP): Describing the Congress as ''directionless'' with a ''non-existent'' work culture, Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh said she couldn’t see it coming to power for a long time. DES32 UP-LD PROTEM SPEAKER Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

DES1 RJ-DALIT-TEMPLE Dalit man forced to rub nose in temple in Alwar village for criticising Hindu gods Jaipur: A Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose on a platform inside a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district after he made insulting remarks on Hindu gods in response to comments on social media for criticising the film 'The Kashmir Files', police said on Wednesday.

DES18 RJ-ASSEMBLY-KASHMIR FILES 'The Kashmir Files' exempted from prohibitory orders in Kota: Rajasthan Speaker in Assembly Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday told the House that the Kota collector has made it clear that prohibitory orders imposed in the district will not be applicable on the screening of ''The Kashmir Files'' or any other movie. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022