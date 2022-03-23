New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL67 UKD-DHAMI-2NDLD OATH Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM, 8 others sworn in as ministers Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister, beginning his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in.

DES39 UKD-DHAMI-MOTHER He will do even better in next five year: CM Dhami's mother Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's mother Vishna Devi on Wednesday expressed confidence that her son will remain in the saddle for the whole of his five-year term and perform even better this time than his last tenure of six months.

DES22 PB-MANN-LD TRIBUTES Punjab CM pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev SBS Nagar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will make strenuous efforts for getting martyr status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as he paid tributes to the legendary freedom fighters at Khatkar Kalan here.

DES17 PB-MANN LD HELPLINE NUMBER Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline number Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

DES15 PB-JAKHAR-G23 Indulging dissenters too much will encourage more dissent: Jakhar on Sonia's meet with G-23 leaders Chandigarh: With Congress president Sonia Gandhi meeting leaders of the G-23 grouping to resolve internal party issues, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said ''indulging the dissenters too much'' will encourage more dissent.

DEL22 UP-MAYAWATI-RAJASTHAN Mayawati demands President's rule in Rajasthan Lucknow: Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and Adivasis, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state.

DES47 UP-COUNCIL-LD POLLS UP Legislative Council polls: 3 more BJP candidates set to get elected unopposed Lucknow (UP): BJP candidates in Budaun, Aligarh and Mirzapur are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative council unopposed due to the withdrawal or rejection of nomination papers of Opposition nominees. DES44 UP-POLLS-AKHILESH BJP using goons to attack democracy: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing power and alleged that it is using its ''goons'' to attack democracy. DES38 UP-ADITI SINGH-LD INTERVIEW Congress 'directionless', couldn't see it coming to power for long time: Aditi Singh Rae Bareli (UP): Describing the Congress as ''directionless'' with a ''non-existent'' work culture, Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh said she couldn’t see it coming to power for a long time. DES32 UP-LD PROTEM SPEAKER Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

DES1 RJ-DALIT-TEMPLE Dalit man forced to rub nose in temple in Alwar village for criticising Hindu gods Jaipur: A Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose on a platform inside a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district after he made insulting remarks on Hindu gods in response to comments on social media for criticising the film 'The Kashmir Files', police said on Wednesday.

DES18 RJ-ASSEMBLY-KASHMIR FILES 'The Kashmir Files' exempted from prohibitory orders in Kota: Rajasthan Speaker in Assembly Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday told the House that the Kota collector has made it clear that prohibitory orders imposed in the district will not be applicable on the screening of ''The Kashmir Files'' or any other movie. RDK RDK

